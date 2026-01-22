Siga now offers tickets specifically for tourists.

Tobi Hughes·
Madeira News

Starting today, the SIGA network will offer pre-purchased tickets specifically targeted at the tourism sector, aiming to encourage the use of public transport. The new tickets available are: Daily, Regional Tourist, and Aerobus.

In a press release, the network that includes CAM, Horários do Funchal and SIGA Rodoeste explains that this launch follows the availability, on December 4, 2025, of pre-purchased tickets for adults and children, in municipal and intermunicipal modalities, thus completing the offer of all types of transport tickets on the SIGA network.

“These passes offer a practical alternative to purchasing tickets on board, allowing for better travel planning and encouraging the use of public transport,” he says. 

The Daily Ticket is valid for one, two, three, five, or seven days and allows unlimited travel within the purchased zones on regular public transport in the Region, with the exception of the Aerobus service.

The Regional Tourist Ticket is the most recommended for those who wish to travel throughout the island, as it allows unlimited travel throughout the Autonomous Region of Madeira, including the Aerobus service, during the chosen validity period. Finally, the Pre-purchased Aerobus Ticket is valid for one trip in either direction and facilitates connections between the airport and the main destinations.

All tickets are purchased in advance and loaded onto the GIRO ticket card, and are available for sale at the service counters of SIGA network operators and at participating Payshop agents.

“With the introduction of these new pre-purchased tickets, the SIGA network reinforces its commitment to more accessible, integrated and sustainable mobility, contributing to improving the travel experience for residents and tourists, reducing car traffic and promoting more efficient use of public transport in the Autonomous Region of Madeira,” the statement points out.

Tobi Hughes

2 Responses

  1. Does that mean multiple tickets can still be bought for use over a period of time? We tend to need just a return to the centre of Funchal a few times in a week, not necessarily conservative days. Can you put municipal and intermunicipal tickets on the same Giro card? Thanks.

    Reply

  2. Whilst I welcome Siga getting their act together after more than 2 frustrating years and sorting the Giro card out, as has been stated if you only occasionally travel by the bus for an odd day out during a stay, to say a interurban trip then the cost in time and money topping a card up then travelling, on say a Monday then not travelling for an other day out on a Friday, with a day to town on an other day, if I’m reading it correctly for a 5 day regional tickets would be €28:70 each. I believe if I was travelling back and forth every day at least, then it would be attractive to purchase a card, but many may only travel into town once a week and do a trip on interurban to Ribeira Brava or Machico. It wouldn’t be cost effective.
    A system like the old cars whereby you purchased a set number of journeys and they were valid until used up to me would have better served the tourists that this seems to be aimed at.
    In answer to RP comment if it’s one card for both, the information I was given last week was you require separate cards for yellow buses and interurban services. But looking at the above tariff sheet it appears that a single card can be used on both.

    Reply

