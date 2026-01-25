Bad weather returns to Madeira with Storm Joseph

A hiccup im the weather for the next couple of days, before it then turns more settled and warmer.

Next Tuesday, January 27th, in Madeira will be marked by periods of rain, strong winds, and significant sea agitation, the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and the Atmosphere (IPMA) reported this Sunday, January 25th.

In a statement issued, the national meteorological service points out that the effects of the Joseph depression are at stake. It is currently located in the North Atlantic, within a vast low-pressure area where several cells are expected to form in the coming days. At 3:00 UTC tomorrow, the center of the depression is expected to be located in the North Atlantic, at approximately 53 degrees north latitude and 40 degrees west longitude, with an atmospheric pressure of approximately 945 hectopascals.

Storm Joseph will affect the Madeira archipelago starting Tuesday. Rain is expected, heavier in the highlands of Madeira Island, becoming showers from the morning onwards.

The wind is expected to blow from the west/southwest, moderate to strong, shifting to the northwest throughout the day, with gusts that could reach 75 km/h, and up to 95 km/h in mountainous areas.

I dont see to much of a problem for the airport, but tomorrow Monday the winds will be strong, and right on the limits, but they will blow straight down the runway which is good news.

The seas will also be rough,with orange and yellow weather warnings in place.

