Funchal: City Council collects 14 tons of waste and closes bathing complexes.

Approximately 14 tons of trash were collected this morning in the city of Funchal, following the New Year’s Eve celebrations, revealed the mayor in the usual update on the cleanup operation.

The work involved 120 employees from the municipality’s Environment Department and began at 7:00 am.

According to Jorge Carvalho, by 11:00 AM, two more tons of trash had been collected than last year, an increase due to the wind and rain that scattered leaves and tree branches across the streets.

The mayor, in a statement, noted that three tons of waste were recyclable, a sign of the “care and civic-mindedness shown by the population.”

The president of the Funchal Municipal Council also noted the closure of the bathing complexes in Funchal, appealing to the common sense of the population, given the current weather conditions by the sea.

“All Funchal residents who traditionally go for a swim should refrain from doing so,” the mayor urges. Regardless of the fact that Praia Formosa now has lifeguards, access to the sea is prohibited.

From Jornal Madeira

Like this: Like Loading...