Classified pedestrian routes remain closed today.

The Institute of Forests and Nature Conservation (IFCN) informs, through a statement, that due to the continued adverse weather conditions in the Region, all classified hiking trails in the Autonomous Region of Madeira and the Eira do Serrado – Pico do Areeiro Forest Road will remain closed throughout today.

According to the statement, this decision results from the continued weather warnings issued by IPMA, associated with bad weather and strong winds, which pose significant risks to user safety, including rockfalls, landslides, and other dangerous situations.

The IFCN also appeals for everyone’s cooperation and understanding, requesting that the current bans be respected and the guidelines of the competent authorities, particularly Civil Protection, be followed in order to safeguard individual and collective safety.

