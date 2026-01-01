Two planes diverted due to strong winds in Santa Cruz

Between late morning and early afternoon today, two planes were diverted from Madeira Airport due to strong winds.

The Condor flight from Munich had to divert to Las Palmas in the Canary Islands, while the easyJet plane from Bristol, England, ended up landing in Porto Santo.

Throughout the day, the maximum recorded gust reached 103 km/h in the early morning, and in the last hour the wind blew up to 83 km/h, causing disruptions to air operations.

Thanks to Mike Baker for the photos of easyjet flight in Porto Santo.

