Individual performs parachute jump at Eira do Serrado

A video, released on social media, shows an individual skydiving in the Eira do Serrado area, in Curral das Freiras, in an incident recorded on January 7, 2026, raising doubts about the legality of the practice in that location.

The images, shared online, show the moment when the practitioner performs the “breathtaking” jump, without any official framing of the activity being perceptible.

Contacted by DIÁRIO, the Institute of Forests and Nature Conservation (IFCN), IP-RAM, overseen by the Regional Secretariat for Tourism, Environment and Culture, clarified that the area in question “is not managed” by that institute.

In turn, the Câmara de Lobos City Council stated that the municipal executive had no prior knowledge of the activity and guaranteed that it had not submitted any license application for the aforementioned parachute jump in that area.

