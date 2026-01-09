Vehicle falls into a hole in a waterfall in Ponta Delgada

An unusual and impressive incident left several drivers speechless today on the regional road linking Ponta Delgada to São Vicente. A car ended up falling into a levada (irrigation channel) and waterfall – the hole through which water flows from the mountains towards the sea – in an event whose causes are still under investigation.

According to what we were able to ascertain, it all began with a major oversight by the driver who inadvertently drove the vehicle off the road, ending up in an area where water flows down the mountain. The vehicle became literally wedged in the “hole” of the irrigation channel, an unusual sight that left passersby visibly astonished.

Despite the unusual nature of the situation, no injuries were reported, with only material damage to the vehicle. According to information gathered by JM, the local fire department was not called to the scene.

The owner tried to remove the car from the site on the day of the accident, but without success. The vehicle ended up remaining in the irrigation ditch overnight, only being removed this morning. The incident, rare on the region’s roads, quickly became a source of surprise and commentary on social media and among motorists who passed through the area.