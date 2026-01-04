Jet2 start to Cancel tomorrows flights

I see on Socials that Jet2 are playing safe and have cancelled sone flights for tomorrow, as strong winds are set to return.

Windy.com is showing strong winds but no to bad, but windguru is showing strong gusts, and the wind direction makes them cross winds.

So I really cant say how tomorrow will play out , but looking at windguru, its not looking good, so we could see diverted flights again.

To note, nothing has been mentioned in the news about strong winds for tomorrow, but MeteoRAM is forecasting gusts above 70kmph on higher ground.

So if you are traveling tomorrow, make sure your mobile is charged and you have some snacks incase of delays.

