Tourists identified after parachuting from the Porto Novo Bridge

Three foreign citizens, two men and one woman, carried out a parachute jump on Tuesday morning from the Porto Novo Bridge in Gaula, in the municipality of Santa Cruz, according to information obtained.

Following the incident, the three individuals were identified by the Public Security Police (PSP). The authorities also managed to prevent other foreigners, who were at the location, from carrying out the same activity.

The Porto Novo Bridge, a road infrastructure linking Funchal to Madeira Airport, has no known record of such incidents, which led to police intervention.

The PSP (Public Security Police) remains on site monitoring the situation and taking the necessary steps.

From Diário Notícias

