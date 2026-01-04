Mega Bolo-Rei (King Cake) measuring 180 meters shared at the Câmara de Lobos Municipal Market

The Mega Bolo-Rei (King Cake) of Câmara de Lobos took place this morning at the Municipal Market, bringing together dozens of people who have joined the initiative as part of the town’s Christmas and New Year festivities.

Measuring approximately 180 meters in length and weighing 250 kilograms, the traditional cake is being distributed to the public, accompanied by the usual cherry liqueur (Ginja) served in chocolate cups, in an initiative that has once again mobilized the local population and visitors.

Present at the event is the President of the Regional Government, Miguel Albuquerque, accompanied by the Mayor of Câmara de Lobos, Celso Bettencourt, as well as other local authorities and entities.

The change of venue, from Praça da Autonomia to the Municipal Market, was decided by the local authority due to weather conditions, allowing the event to take place with greater safety and comfort for participants and organizers.

