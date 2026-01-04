PSP warns of non-compliance with rules in restricted areas in Madeira

The Public Security Police (PSP), through the Madeira Regional Command, warned, via social media, of the existence of areas duly signposted and closed to traffic in various parts of the island, due to the risk of falling rocks and landslides, reinforcing that these prohibitions are exclusively aimed at the safety of people and property.

Despite the visible signage and physical barriers placed at the site, the PSP (Public Security Police) reports that situations continue to occur in which some drivers ignore the warnings, cross the prohibited zones and, in more serious cases, deliberately remove the barriers, exposing themselves to real and imminent danger.

The police authority emphasizes that the barriers and signs are not placed “by chance,” further warning that it is not always possible to guarantee the permanent presence of officers or other responsible entities in all fenced-off areas.

Passing through a restricted zone can result in serious injuries or even loss of life, reminds the PSP (Portuguese Public Security Police), which appeals for strict compliance with existing signage and the adoption of responsible behavior by all users of public roads.

“Safety begins with each of us,” reinforces the Madeira Regional Command, further emphasizing that respecting traffic signs means respecting one’s own life and the lives of others, contributing to accident prevention and the protection of human life.

