Storm Francis causes over a hundred incidents in Madeira

The Regional Civil Protection Service recorded a total of 112 incidents related to the adverse weather conditions caused by Depression Francis, between 00:00 on January 1st and 20:00 on January 3rd, 2026, according to the final report released by the Regional Command of Relief Operations (CROS).

The incidents, spread across several municipalities in the Region, required the mobilization of 263 personnel and 121 land vehicles, and involved different forces and services integrated into the Integrated System of Protection and Relief Operations (SIOPS).

The municipality of Funchal was the most affected, accounting for 28 incidents, with the involvement of 64 personnel and 30 technical resources.

The municipalities of Machico and Santa Cruz followed, both with 19 incidents, mobilizing 38 and 42 personnel respectively, and 19 technical resources in each municipality.

In Santana, 10 incidents were recorded, while Câmara de Lobos and Calheta registered nine incidents each, with a significant number of operational resources involved. Ribeira Brava and Ponta do Sol recorded seven incidents each, while Porto Moniz and São Vicente registered two incidents per municipality.

In Porto Santo, no incidents associated with this weather event were recorded.

The depression was marked by strong winds and intense rainfall, with significant gusts recorded throughout the three days. In the early morning of January 1st, gusts of 114 km/h were recorded in Caniçal and 103 km/h in Santa Catarina/Airport. In Funchal, the maximum gust reached 70 km/h, while 88 km/h were recorded in Pico Alto and 72 km/h in Porto Santo.

On January 2nd, the maximum gust was 101 km/h at Ponta de São Jorge, followed by 90 km/h at Lugar de Baixo, 85 km/h at Pico Alto, 84 km/h at Caniçal, 78 km/h at Santa Catarina/Aeroporto and 76 km/h at Prazeres.

Today, the highest speeds were once again recorded at Ponta de São Jorge, with 117 km/h, followed by Caniçal with 109 km/h. Prazeres and Pico Alto recorded 94 km/h, Santa Catarina/Airport 86 km/h, while Funchal again recorded 71 km/h and Porto Santo 84 km/h.

Regarding accumulated rainfall, the values ​​were particularly high in mountainous areas. Pico do Areeiro recorded a total of 330.8 mm, of which 229.3 mm accumulated in just 24 hours on the first day of the year. At Chão do Areeiro, the accumulated rainfall was 290.6 mm, with 192.3 mm also concentrated in the first 24 hours.

In São Vicente, 158 mm of rain were recorded, of which 104.9 mm fell on January 1st, while Prazeres recorded 113.1 mm and Porto Moniz 97.4 mm.

