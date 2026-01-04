Calheta waterfront temporarily closed

The Calheta Municipal Council will proceed with the temporary closure to vehicular and pedestrian traffic of the Calheta waterfront, as well as the Promenade, in the section between the entrance to the Pingo Doce car park (inclusive) and the western area, following rockfalls and mass movements recorded in recent days, associated with adverse weather conditions caused by Storm Francis.

The closure is effective immediately, and reopening is scheduled for Sunday, January 18th. The site is currently properly signposted and marked.

In statements to DIÁRIO, the mayor, Doroteia Leça, explained that she was on site accompanied by members of the Regional Secretariat for Equipment and Infrastructure, and that the situation on the ground was assessed. Following this analysis, it was decided to proceed with the temporary closure of the road for safety reasons.

The mayor also informs that, until the section reopens, “parking will be free along the entire length of the waterfront.”

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...