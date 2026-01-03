Venezuela: Madeiran community unharmed but apprehensive

Albuquerque held a press conference earlier this evening giving an update on the Madeiran community in Venezuela.

There are no reported losses of any kind, either human or material, among the Madeiran community in Venezuela, the President of the Regional Government said moments ago at a press conference held in Funchal.

Following conversations he has had with advisors, Miguel Albuquerque notes some apprehension within the Madeiran community residing in that Latin American country.

The apprehension, as he explained, stems from the fear of potential looting, which is very common in these circumstances, and which could negatively impact distribution chains.

Albuquerque says he sees no reason why the United States should not be an integral part of the transition period.

