The force of the sea leaves a trail of destruction in Madalena do Mar

The rough seas that have been felt in recent days in the southern part of Madeira have left a trail of destruction on the Madalena do Mar promenade, in the municipality of Ponta do Sol.

The crashing waves threw stones into the pedestrian area and were strong enough to tear away sections of the retaining walls, which were frequently used by vacationers to sunbathe during the bathing season.

At this time, regarding sea conditions, IPMA maintains a yellow warning for the North coast and Porto Santo until 3:00 AM on Sunday.

From Jornal Madeira

