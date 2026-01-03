Câmara de Lobos offers mega King Cake on Sunday

This is a great event, and well worth trying to go if you have not done this in the past.

The already traditional mega King Cake of Câmara de Lobos will be offered to the public Sunday at 11:00 am in the city center.

Measuring 180 meters in length and weighing 265 kilograms, it will be accompanied by 48 liters of cherry liqueur served in three thousand chocolate cups.

This is an initiative integrated into the Christmas festivities program promoted by the City Council led by Celso Bettencourt.

As in previous editions, the presence of the President of the Regional Government, Miguel Albuquerque, is expected.

In case of inclement weather, there is a possibility that the event will take place at the Municipal Market.

