Madeira calls for an urgent solution to the payment of the Social Mobility Subsidy

The Regional Government of Madeira sent a letter this Friday, January 2nd, to the Secretary of State for Infrastructure following the suspension of payments for the Social Mobility Subsidy (SSM) at Portuguese post offices.

In a statement issued, the Regional Executive explains that the situation was confirmed this morning and led to protests by beneficiaries of the subsidy, who were unable to access the reimbursement to which they are entitled.

The payment of the SSM (Social Security Benefit) was being ensured under Decree-Law No. 37-A/2025, of March 24, through a transitional regime that allowed the maintenance of the previous model until the entry into operation of a new electronic platform, with a maximum time limit of December 31, 2025.

In the context of preparing the new model, the Regional Government states that it was called upon to comment on several legislative changes, having issued the requested opinions within the established deadlines, namely in mid- and late December. Despite this, it maintains that the new legal framework necessary for the continued payment of the subsidy has not yet been published by the Government of the Republic.

In the official letter addressed to the Secretary of State for Infrastructure, the Madeiran executive defends the need for an urgent solution. The Regional Government underlines “the need for immediate clarification of this situation” and calls for the publication of the new decree-law and the respective ordinances, in order to allow the resumption of SSM payments without interruptions.

