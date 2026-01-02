Lobo Marinho trips scheduled for this Saturday have been cancelled.

The trips that the Lobo Marinho ship was scheduled to make this Saturday, January 3rd, connecting Madeira and Porto Santo, have been cancelled by Porto Santo Line.

The issue concerns the predicted poor conditions, which could jeopardize the safety of passengers and the ship. The boat was scheduled to leave Funchal at 8:00 AM and had a departure from Porto Santo planned for 6:00 PM. Both departures have been cancelled.

To change your ticket (free of charge and valid until 05/01/2026), you must contact (+351) 291 210 300, WhatsApp (+351) 962 025 500 or infopsl@gruposousa.pt , Monday to Sunday, from 9am – 1pm / 2:30pm – 6pm.

