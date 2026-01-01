Madeira Welcomes 2026

Despite the bad weather warnings, some rain, and the prevailing fears, the traditional fireworks display, one of Madeira’s biggest attractions, filled Funchal with light and color, even though the city was sparsely populated until late evening.

The moment, eagerly awaited every year – and which we broadcast live on Facebook – lasted eight minutes, with fireworks launched from 58 locations – 26 in the amphitheater, 25 on the waterfront avenue, and five from boats offshore in the bay – totaling 22 tons of pyrotechnic material and 97,000 shots.

The fireworks display was hampered aesthetically in some areas by low clouds and some wind and rain, but this did not prevent the pyrotechnic show from taking place, with many foreigners in attendance.

The Silver Muse cruise ship, which was scheduled to make its inaugural stop in Madeira on Wednesday, cancelled its stop in Funchal on New Year’s Eve. However, the Port of Funchal received more than 30,000 people, 22,000 of whom were passengers, who arrived on 11 cruise ships and one sailboat to celebrate the New Year.

Bollete, Spirit of Adventure, Ambience, Santa Maria Manuela, AIDAbella, Mein Schiff Relax, Marella Voyager, Spirit of Discovery, Artania, Arcadia, Mein Schiff 7 and Mein Schiff 3.

The Region invested 4.6 million euros in the Christmas and New Year’s festivities, which began on December 1st and will continue until January 7th, 2026, with hotel occupancy rates around 100% during this New Year’s period.

Like this: Like Loading...