Seven nationalities unite in cleaning Formosa Beach.

The passage of Storm Francis, combined with New Year’s Eve celebrations, left the pebbles of Praia Formosa beach littered with debris. This morning, a group came together to clean the beach and give it ‘new life’, in an initiative that brought together digital nomads, tourists and the local community.

In total, around 25 people of seven different nationalities participated, and according to the organization, they collected approximately two tons of various debris. The area targeted for intervention was located between the Cavacas Dock and the Orca Praia hotel.

According to Vítor Hugo, organizer of this initiative, three tires, a lot of plastic, polystyrene, confetti, and a lot of wood were collected. Furthermore, in agreement with Frente MarFunchal, the wood was deposited next to a rock so that it could later be collected using heavy machinery. It is estimated that more than one ton of wood was collected, in addition to 11 garbage bags full of other materials.

Finally, the Orca Praia hotel, a partner in this event, provided a snack for the participants to replenish their energy and celebrate the work done. The overall assessment at the end of the morning was very positive, as the beach was much cleaner and safer.

The initiative had logistical support from the Funchal City Council and Frente MarFunchal.

