Happy News and help for Rex

Meet Rex – A Big Heart Looking for a Forever Home

Some dogs quietly wait for their second chance. Others arrive in your life like sunshine.Rex is definitely the second kind.

Rex is a 3-year-old shepherd mix with a joyful spirit, boundless enthusiasm, and a genuine love for people. Until last November, he lived a happy life with a kind elderly man here in Madeira. Sadly, as Rex grew bigger and stronger, it became too difficult for his owner to handle him physically so he arrived at the shelter – a decision made with love, but a heavy heart.

The good news? Rex comes without baggage.

He has no history of trauma, no behavioral issues, and no fear of humans. What he does have is a huge personality, a wagging tail that never seems to stop, and an infectious zest for life.

Rex is the kind of dog who makes people smile instantly. He adores interaction, thrives on movement, and is always ready for the next adventure. Walks are a highlight of his day, and he approaches them with excitement and curiosity. Because of his size and energy, Rex will do best with an experienced and confident handler who can offer him structure, calm guidance, and consistency.

He is smart, eager to learn, and will benefit greatly from training – something he’s more than capable of excelling at with the right person by his side.

In his dreams? Rex sees himself in the countryside.

A farm, a rural home, or anywhere with space to run, explore, sniff, and enjoy nature would be absolute heaven for him. While he’s currently in Madeira, Rex could also travel to the European continent for the right forever home.

If you’re an expat living on the island – or someone with roots in Madeira who knows the joy of outdoor living – Rex could be your perfect match. He’s loyal, loving, and full of life. The kind of dog who will fill your days with movement, laughter, muddy paws, and unconditional companionship.

Rex doesn’t just need a home.

He needs his person.

And if you’re looking for a happy, big-hearted companion to share adventures with, Rex might just be waiting for you. 🐾