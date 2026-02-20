A blockage at the Caniço wastewater treatment plant led to a discharge into the sea at Atalaia.

Convenient that a blockage happens on a regular basis, they must think the people on the island are really stupid.

A discharge of effluent into the sea, in the Atalaia area of ​​Santa Cruz, prompted a complaint sent to the DIÁRIO newsroom by a reader who claims to have witnessed the situation for several hours last Wednesday, February 18th.

According to a witness on the scene, who was fishing in that area between 11:00 AM and 4:00 PM, the discharge into the sea was continuous during that period, and they also sent a video documenting the event.

Contacted by DIÁRIO, the Santa Cruz City Council confirmed that it had become aware of the situation during the afternoon of the 18th. The municipality clarified that no discharge was authorized or communicated in that area during that period, explaining that what happened was due to “an accidental blockage of the land-based outfall of the Caniço wastewater treatment plant, before entering the submarine outfall”.

According to the municipality, immediately after becoming aware of the incident, the intervention of CTGA, the company responsible for the maintenance of the Wastewater Treatment Plant (WWTP), was requested. The company dispatched a team to the site, with access being gained through a pedestrian tunnel of approximately 400 meters. The problem was reportedly resolved after the technical intervention.

The local authority adds that the relevant authorities were informed immediately, both when the situation was detected and after it was resolved.

Regarding potential impacts, the municipality acknowledges that “there is always some risk,” although it emphasizes that this risk has been minimized by the rapid resolution of the blockage.

It also points out that the main bathing area nearby, Praia dos Reis Magos, is located about 800 meters from the site of the incident.

