After 26 flights were cancelled in Madeira, Friday begins with new cancellations.

Two more windy days ahead, but tomorrow should be a little better.

Madeira Airport experienced one of those days yesterday that no passenger likes to face, with diverted or cancelled flights, delayed arrivals and returns home, resulting in 26 cancelled arrival and departure flights.

According to what DIÁRIO has learned, from yesterday’s schedule, including the TAP flight scheduled to arrive at 1:00 AM, and subsequent departures (this morning), there were 6 more canceled flights (3 arrivals and 3 departures) in addition to the 20 cancellations confirmed up to 11:00 PM.

For today, 43 arrival flights and as many departure flights are scheduled. At this time, two have already been cancelled – a TAP flight (TP1709) that was supposed to arrive at 8:00 am from Porto and a Transavia France flight (TO7844) that was supposed to arrive at 8:30 am from Marseille – and the first flight of the morning, which at this time is circling between Madeira and Porto Santo.

The easyJet flight (EJU7751) coming from Porto was supposed to arrive ahead of schedule (8:05 am), but at this moment the conditions are not yet right to begin the landing attempt at Madeira Airport.

ANA – Aeroportos de Portugal reminds passengers that “weather forecasts indicate adverse conditions that may affect operations (departures and arrivals) in the coming days,” urging passengers to contact their airline to “confirm the status of their flight before heading to the airport,” thus avoiding the usual crowds.

