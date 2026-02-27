Binter has cancelled flights to and from Porto Santo.

No flights have landed this morning so far, with a few later flights already cancelled including the easyjet Gatwick flight.

Due to the strong winds affecting the Madeira archipelago this Friday morning, the Binter ATR 72 did not make its first trip to Porto Santo and, consequently, the return trip was also cancelled.

The aircraft from the Canary Islands airline was supposed to take off from Madeira at 07:30 and land at 07:55, but like virtually all flights scheduled to and from Madeira Airport today, almost no flights have taken place so far.

Binter has cancelled this first trip; it remains to be seen whether the weather conditions will allow the second trip to take place in the late afternoon, with departure from Madeira at 7:00 PM and arrival in Porto Santo at 7:25 PM. The return to Madeira is at 8:00 PM and arrival at CR7 Airport is scheduled for 8:25 PM.

However, there are already two aircraft at Porto Santo airport that were unable to land this morning in Madeira, one of the few that did not cancel or divert to Lisbon, for example.

According to the ANA – Madeira Airports website, only one flight departed for Shannon, Ireland. The Ryanair flight left at 6:00 AM. Since then, there have only been cancellations and flights that have been diverted or are still to be defined.

