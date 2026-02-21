21 flights cancelled by 10am

There have already been 35 cancelled flights since yesterday morning at Madeira Airport.

Madeira International Airport registered a total of 21 cancelled flights and two diverted flights up to 10 am today, Friday.

Of the 44 flights scheduled for arrival and 46 for departure, nine arrivals and 12 departures were canceled.

On the ANA Aeroportos website, there is also a record of two diverted planes — Ryanair and easyJet flights, both originating from Porto — that were redirected to Porto Santo Airport.

Furthermore, the easyJet plane that was operating the Lisbon-Funchal route also returned to Lisbon (as pictured). This movement is not included in the accounting of cancelled and/or altered frequencies. Only the departure from Funchal is included.

From Diário Notícias

