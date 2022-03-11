Searches for a German swept away by a wave in Jardim do Mar

Searches are underway using the Portuguese Air Force helicopter, between Jardim do Mar and Paul do Mar. A 72-year-old German citizen was swept away by a wave while walking on the pebble, accompanied by his wife and a couple of friends.

The Maritime Police is also monitoring the situation, as well as a vessel from the Funchal Lifeguard Station and PSP agents, as confirmed by the commander of the Port of Funchal, Rui Manuel Teixeira, to Diário Notícias.

A notice from the Captaincy of the Port of Funchal is in force regarding strong sea waves.

