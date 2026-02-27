Wind at the airport sparks passenger protests.

A hellish day at the airport today, with nothing landing through most of the day.

Sine flights have literally just started landing now, but might not be for long.

Criticism is mounting from passengers affected by the disruptions caused by the wind at Madeira Airport.

As has been publicly reported, dozens of flights have been canceled or diverted in the last few hours, prompting critical comments from several passengers.

JM is aware that flights are being rescheduled for several days after the original date, which has caused various disruptions.

One of the passengers who cannot contain his outrage is the Madeiran socialist deputy Carlos Pereira. The parliamentarian in Lisbon returned to social media to criticize the lack of response from the Montenegrin government in implementing an alternative route from Porto Santo airport.

Carlos Pereira’s idea, which has been repeated several times over the last few years, involves improving the conditions at Porto Santo airport so that in situations like today’s, planes can land in Porto Santo and passengers can connect to Madeira via the Lobo Marinho ferry.

“Get Porto Santo up and running!!! Do I need to draw a picture???”, writes Carlos Pereira on a social network.

