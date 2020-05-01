A great photo from May Helen Lien.

I am sending you a little piece of history today. This is the view from the reception of the lovely Choupana Hills hotel, taken around Christmas time in 2012. We had a great time there and were very sad when the hotel later burned down in one of the forest fires.

My husband and I were supposed to go to Madeira tomorrow (today Friday) for four weeks. I hope we can travel again when autumn comes – and that TAP has not gone broke yet by then, so we get to use our vouchers. Stay safe!

I hope you can make it back in the Autumn also.