Attempted murder in Jardim da Serra in another case of domestic violence.

Family dispute between stepfather and stepson ends in assault with a bladed weapon.

A family dispute involving two men led to a violent attack with a bladed weapon in Jardim da Serra, which resulted in one person being seriously injured. The crime is classified as attempted homicide and is under police investigation.

This episode of domestic violence occurred in the early hours of Sunday morning in the parish of Jardim da Serra and resulted from a disagreement between two men, in this case a stepfather and stepson.

According to information obtained by DIÁRIO, for reasons unknown, following a heated argument, the two men became involved in a fight. The stepfather armed himself with a bladed weapon and allegedly inflicted several blows on his stepson, hitting him in the arms, but also in the torso and neck.

Several emergency services and police were mobilized to the scene to end the altercation and assist the victim. The 34-year-old man was eventually stabilized, with the support of the EMIR (Emergency Medical Intervention Team), and taken to the Funchal hospital where he remains hospitalized in serious condition.

The PSP (Public Security Police) took charge of the incident but has already forwarded the case to the Investigation Department of the Judicial Police (PJ) in Funchal, given the seriousness of this crime, which should be classified as attempted homicide, considering the vital areas where the victim was struck.

This is the second case of domestic violence involving weapons to occur in the Autonomous Region of Madeira within a few hours.

Yesterday afternoon, a man reportedly took his own life following a violent altercation with his mother, who was seriously injured. The incident occurred on Estrada dos Moinhos, in Caniço, and is being investigated by the Polícia Judiciária (Criminal Investigation Police).

