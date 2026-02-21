One dead and one injured in a family dispute in Caniço.

The incident occurred within a context of domestic violence that is believed to have led the aggressor to take his own life.

The incident occurred within a context of domestic violence that is believed to have led the aggressor to take his own life.

A man in his 30s reportedly took his own life on the afternoon of Saturday, February 21st, following a violent altercation with his mother, who was seriously injured. The incident occurred on Estrada dos Moinhos, in Caniço, and is being investigated by the Polícia Judiciária (Criminal Investigation Police).

According to information obtained by DIÁRIO from police and civil protection sources, after a heated argument with his mother, who was assaulted in a context of domestic violence, the boy, a descendant of the victim, allegedly ended his own life using an angle grinder.

The 57-year-old woman, who had facial injuries and breathing difficulties, was transported to Funchal Central Hospital, where she is receiving specialized medical care and psychological support. It is known that the victim is out of danger.

A large contingent of emergency services and police officers was present at the scene, including the Public Security Police, the Rapid Intervention Medical Team (EMIR), the Santa Cruz Fire Brigade, and the Portuguese Red Cross.

The Judicial Police are investigating this case of domestic violence, seeking to ascertain the circumstances of what occurred. This tragic incident is causing great shock in the community.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...