Prime Minister estimates total state support in response to Kristin at €2.5 billion.

An extremely difficult situation for Portugal this coming week and beyond, as there is no rest from the rain, which will produce more historic amounts over the coming week.

Nothing so bad in Madeira, but some unstable weather the next few days, especially in the North and Porto Santo.

The Prime Minister stated today that the total value of public aid to respond to the consequences of Storm Kristin will be 2.5 billion euros, estimating that 34,000 personnel have been or are currently on the ground.

Luís Montenegro was speaking at the end of the extraordinary meeting of the Council of Ministers, which took place at the Prime Minister’s official residence in São Bento (Lisbon) and lasted about three hours.

