Five illegal houses are sheltering 17 people.

Thee authorities need a bigger crack down on this, as this will not be the only case, there are many immigrants are living in terrible unhygienic conditions.

The Funchal City Council has already notified the owner of a group of prefabricated houses in São Martinho, where almost two dozen immigrants live. The municipality assures that no licensing request was submitted, and therefore a contravention process has been initiated. The PSP (Public Security Police) has also been to the site, where they confirmed that the foreign citizens are in a legal situation.

