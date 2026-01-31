Waves up to 10 meters high starting Monday

The IPMA (Portuguese Institute of the Sea and the Atmosphere) has just increased the warnings for rough seas in Madeira, specifically on the North coast and the island of Porto Santo, with waves potentially reaching 10 meters in height. The warning is now orange, effective from mid-afternoon (3:00 PM) on Monday, February 2nd, until 3:00 AM on Tuesday.

The waves will be from the Northwest, with heights of 5 to 6 meters, potentially reaching a maximum height of 10 meters during this 12-hour period. However, before and after this period, there are yellow warnings for Northwest waves of 4 to 5 meters, specifically between 6:00 AM and 3:00 PM on Monday, and then between 3:00 AM and 6:00 PM on Tuesday.

