Warnings for waves up to 6 meters and winds up to 95 km/h in Madeira.

Not a great start to next week, and it will continue pretty unsettled all week.

Synoptic situation from Monday, we will have the approaching of an isolated depression at altitude, it will be accompanied by a very unstable polar air mass, expected periods of very strong wind, snow and hail, periods of rain or showers and a drop in temperatures, it will be an event for some days, so winter is still giving signs.

The Portuguese Institute for the Sea and the Atmosphere (IPMA) has placed the Madeira archipelago under several orange and yellow warnings on Monday and Tuesday, due to forecasts of wind gusts up to 80 kilometers per hour and waves up to 6 meters high.

The south and north coasts of Madeira and Porto Santo will be under a yellow warning for rough seas between 6:00 PM on Monday and 3:00 AM on Tuesday. From the latter hour until 7:00 PM on Tuesday, the warning will increase to orange due to the forecast of northwest waves, which will be 5 to 6 meters high. Along the coast of Madeira and Porto Santo, there is also a yellow warning for strong winds at the eastern and western extremes, with gusts reaching up to 80 km/h.

In the mountainous areas of Madeira, a yellow warning for strong northerly winds, with gusts up to 95 km/h, is in effect between 12:00 on Monday and 19:00 on Tuesday.

Like this: Like Loading...