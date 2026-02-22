Wind will bring dust to Madeira in the coming days

Between Monday and Tuesday, the wind will carry dust raised by storms in North Africa to Madeira.

Ricardo Tavares, speaking to JM-FM radio, reports that the southerly wind will blow more strongly at higher altitudes. “At the surface, we will continue with this easterly wind, weak to moderate,” explains the regional delegate of the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and the Atmosphere (IPMA).

“We’ll have a somewhat cloudy, yellowish sky, which will remain until late Tuesday afternoon,” adds the expert, noting that colder weather will follow, along with light precipitation during the night.

With this change in temperature, the dust will eventually be carried to the western quadrant by early Wednesday morning.

As for temperatures, forecasts indicate that they will remain similar to the last few days, with heavier rainfall expected towards the end of the month.

