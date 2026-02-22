Family tragedy in Caniço: Mother in serious condition, but out of danger

The tragedy that occurred yesterday on Estrada dos Moinhos, which fatally injured a 32-year-old man and left his mother seriously injured, has deeply shaken the local community. According to information obtained by JM, the woman is hospitalized in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Dr. Nélio Mendonça Hospital, in serious condition, although not life-threatening, a hospital source confirmed to JM.

The victim underwent medical procedures last night and had several complementary diagnostic tests, including a computed tomography (CT) scan, which ruled out the existence of extremely serious internal injuries. The most concerning injuries are located on the face, a situation that will likely require a prolonged hospital stay and future reconstructive surgeries.

The investigation is being handled by the Judicial Police, who are seeking to clarify the circumstances surrounding the alleged crime. From what has been ascertained, only the woman’s testimony will be able to more accurately reconstruct what happened during yesterday’s tragic afternoon. Among the scenarios under investigation is the possibility of the son assaulting his mother, although all hypotheses remain open.

The scene encountered by the first authorities to arrive, in this case the Public Security Police (PSP), was reported in detail to the Judiciary Police, which took over the investigation, under the coordination of the Public Prosecutor’s Office (MP).

The testimony of a neighbor, a nursing professional, who was likely the first to provide assistance and alert the authorities, could be important to the process. Her account will also be relevant to ascertaining the facts.

