“I belong to Saudi Arabia”

On the same day that US President Donald Trump urged Cristiano Ronaldo to move to the United States to play in the MLS – the soccer league where Messi plays – CR7, in statements to the Saudi broadcaster Thmanyah after Al Nassr’s 4-0 victory over Al Hazem, made a point of clarifying where he will be playing in the short/medium term.

“I am very happy. As I say so many times, I belong in Saudi Arabia. It is a country that has welcomed me, my family and my friends very well. I am happy here, I want to continue here. We are at the top. We do our job, we win, we put pressure on our opponents and we will see at the end of the season. We are on the right track, we are back in the lead. We feel good, we are confident. We will take it game by game. We are in good form. We will see what happens.”

From Diário Notícias

