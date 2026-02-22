Thousands follow the processions in Santana

Thousands of spectators line the central streets of Santana to watch the traditional processions of the Festa dos Compadres, on an afternoon marked by sunshine and mild temperatures.

The Carnival Parade opened the festive afternoon, bringing together around a thousand participants. Among them were many children from the municipality’s schools, and also with the added participation of the Porto da Cruz school, reinforcing the involvement of the educational community in the celebration.

Next comes the Ethnographic Parade, which includes the participation of various socio-cultural entities and associations, notably the Casas do Povo (Community Centers) of the municipality of Santana, which present scenes inspired by the customs and traditions of bygone eras.

Throughout the entire route, the large crowd captures the moment, while in the City Square many are already “saving a spot” for the Trial of the Godparents, which will take place after the processions and is one of the most anticipated moments of the festival.

From Diário Notícias

