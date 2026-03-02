Areeiro records a gust of 121 km/h and a temperature of -1.8 ºC.

Until 4 pm this Monday, the 2nd, the IPMA’s network of weather stations in Madeira recorded extreme values that justify the warnings issued.
In Chão do Areeiro, the wind blew in gusts of 121 km/h (orange warning) at 3:40 pm, while in Pico do Areeiro the minimum temperature reached -1.8 ºC, with similarly negative values in Chão do Areeiro.
In Santana, during the morning, it rained 16.5 mm in just one hour and 35.9 mm in six hours (both intervals correspond to a yellow warning). In Funchal/Observatory, the highest maximum temperature of the day was recorded, 20.5 ºC at 10:20 am.