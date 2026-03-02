Areeiro records a gust of 121 km/h and a temperature of -1.8 ºC.

Until 4 pm this Monday, the 2nd, the IPMA’s network of weather stations in Madeira recorded extreme values ​​that justify the warnings issued.

In Chão do Areeiro, the wind blew in gusts of 121 km/h (orange warning) at 3:40 pm, while in Pico do Areeiro the minimum temperature reached -1.8 ºC, with similarly negative values ​​in Chão do Areeiro.

In Santana, during the morning, it rained 16.5 mm in just one hour and 35.9 mm in six hours (both intervals correspond to a yellow warning). In Funchal/Observatory, the highest maximum temperature of the day was recorded, 20.5 ºC at 10:20 am.

