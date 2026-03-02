Hiking trails in Madeira closed due to orange weather warning.

The Institute of Forests and Nature Conservation (IFCN) has announced that all classified hiking trails in the Autonomous Region of Madeira (RAM) will be closed on March 3rd, tomorrow, following weather warnings issued by the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and the Atmosphere (IPMA).

The decision comes in the context of an orange-level weather warning for the region, which predicts adverse atmospheric conditions, mainly wind.

Earlier today, a wind gust of 118 km/h was recorded in Chão do Areeiro. IFCN also reports that the Forest Road connecting Eira do Serrado to Pico do Areeiro will also be closed during the same period.

The IFCN recommends that the public follow the guidelines of the Civil Protection authorities and avoid risky behavior. After the reopening of the trails, if any anomalous situations are detected – such as falling rocks, branches or trees obstructing the paths – the IFCN requests that the occurrences be reported to the Institute, in order to guarantee the safety of users.

