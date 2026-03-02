The number of cancelled flights to and from Madeira is 85.

Another tough day tomorrow as winds will increase in intensity. Also a reminder that all levadas and trails are closed tomorrow due to the weather conditions, and the orange warning in place.

As of 6:10 PM this Monday, March 2nd, more than 80 flights to and from Madeira Island have been cancelled due to adverse weather conditions, according to ANA Aeroportos on its website.

According to the information provided, it is possible to count, to date, 43 cancelled arrivals, as well as 42 cancelled departures.

Throughout the day, as reported by DIÁRIO, some aircraft still tried their luck, but ended up diverting to Porto Santo, Lisbon, Porto, and Tenerife. Other flights were cancelled in advance by the airlines.

Since this morning, 10 planes have landed at Madeira International Airport – Cristiano Ronaldo and 13 aircraft have departed.

The cancelled flights cover several European destinations, including Lisbon, Porto, London (Gatwick, Luton and Stansted), Manchester, Birmingham, Amsterdam, Düsseldorf, Frankfurt, Berlin, Vienna, Luxembourg, Copenhagen, Helsinki, Riga and Gdansk, among others.

The concentration of cancellations throughout almost the entire day caused significant inconvenience to passengers, forcing them to reroute and change their travel plans.

ANA Aeroportos warns on its website that weather forecasts indicate adverse conditions that may affect operations in the coming days. “Contact your airline to confirm the status of your flight before heading to the airport,” it states.

