Cristiano Ronaldo’s private jet leaves Riyadh after drone attack.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s private jet reportedly left Riyadh in the early hours of Tuesday morning bound for Madrid, following news of a drone attack on the US embassy in the Saudi capital, allegedly claimed by Iran.

The information was released by the Daily Mail, based on data from the Flightradar24 platform. According to this data, the Bombardier Global Express carrying the Portuguese international took off at around 8:00 PM (local time) and landed on Spanish soil at approximately 1:00 AM (Portugal Continental time), after flying over Egypt and the Mediterranean Sea.

It is unclear whether the 41-year-old player was traveling on board, along with his partner, Georgina Rodríguez, and their five children.

Ronaldo has resided in Riyadh since 2023, the year he signed for Al-Nassr, along with his family.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...