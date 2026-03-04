Blevins Franks

Financial planning consultations in Madeira

16-21 March

Blevins Franks Financial Adviser, Stephen Rankine, is visiting Madeira from 16-21 March. He would be happy to meet with you to discuss any financial planning concerns or questions you may have, whether it’s about Portuguese taxation, the UK tax reforms impacting pensions, inheritance tax and property ownership, or suitable options for your pensions and savings. He will explain how recent reforms affect you personally and discuss solutions to protect your wealth.

To arrange a meeting, contact Stephen on:

214 819 999

stephen.rankine@blevinsfranks.com

www.blevinsfranks.com

If these dates are not convenient for you, you can arrange a telephone meeting instead, at a day and time to suit you.

