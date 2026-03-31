Funchal port experiences its busiest day of the week

With over 12,000 people passing through the cruise terminal, this Tuesday is the busiest day of the week at the Port of Funchal. Three cruise ships are currently docked in the port of Funchal.

The ‘Mein Schiff Relax’ arrived at 6:00 AM for a 32-hour stopover, coming from Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, with 4,607 passengers and 1,417 crew members. The ship, from TUI Cruises, will spend the night in the city, departing on Wednesday at 2:00 PM for Santa Cruz de La Palma. It is currently on a seven-day cruise in the Cruise Atlantic Islands (CAI) region, with stops at the islands of Gran Canaria, Lanzarote, Tenerife, La Palma and, of course, Madeira.

The ‘AIDAluna’ docked at around 9:45 am, with 2,504 passengers and 645 crew members. It will remain in Funchal until 9 pm, at which time it will depart for Lisbon. It is on a 13-day repositioning voyage from the CAI region to Northern Europe, where it will remain during the summer. It departed Fuerteventura on March 28th and, before arriving in Madeira, passed through Tenerife, Gran Canaria, and La Palma. After Lisbon, it will continue to Spain (Vigo and La Coruña), the Isle of Portland, Dover (England), and finally Hamburg (Germany), which will be its ‘homeport’ for the next few months.

The ‘Marella Voyager’ is scheduled to arrive at 9 pm, spending the night in Funchal. It carries 2,050 passengers and 779 crew members, arriving from Fuerteventura, and departs Wednesday at 6 pm for La Gomera. It is positioned in the CAI region, offering week-long cruises between the islands of Tenerife, Gran Canaria, Lanzarote, Fuerteventura, Madeira, and La Gomera.

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