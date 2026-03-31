The City Hall of São Vicente is promoting, on Saturday, April 18th, between 11 am and 1 pm, at the São Vicente Municipal Library, the workshop “Mandalas & Color Therapy”, led by the artist Belinda Santos.

Integrated into the program of the exhibition “Mandala Madeira”, on display in that space until May 29th, this initiative invites participants to explore the universe of mandalas as a tool for creative expression and promotion of emotional balance.

Through the use of color and the repetition of geometric patterns, the workshop aims to provide a sensory and introspective experience, stimulating concentration, creativity and well-being. The session will be led by the artist, who will share techniques and approaches associated with the creation of mandalas, in an accessible environment.

Participation is free, and all necessary materials are provided by the organization. Registrations must be made by calling 291 840 020.

With this initiative, the City Hall of São Vicente reinforces its commitment to cultural revitalization and the promotion of accessible cultural activities, fostering personal development and valuing artistic creation.

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