Funchal cable car reinvents itself and becomes the only one in Portugal with a glass floor.

Infrastructure opens its doors in early April with increased capacity and a new attraction.

Tickets for the ‘Glass Floor Experience’ will cost €26 (one way) and €32 (round trip).

The Funchal Cable Car, operated by Madeira Cable Car, is preparing to reopen at the beginning of April with increased capacity and a new tourist attraction.

After a three-month interruption for expansion, remodeling, and modernisation works, the infrastructure now has an increase from 39 cabins to 44, with a capacity for 900 people per hour, 200 more than before the expansion.

The major innovation lies in the five new cabins, which feature glass floors, a new tourist attraction called ‘Glass Floor Experience’.

Photo by Rui Silva / ASPRESS

This is a unique offering in Portugal and the European Union, as highlighted by the administrator of Madeira Cable Car, João-José de Freitas: “It’s something unique not only in Portugal, but also in Europe. The ‘Glass Floor Experience’, especially over the urban area of ​​Funchal, provides a 360-degree panoramic view that is even more interesting than that of normal cable cars. It’s a product aimed at a different segment. In recent years, we have witnessed a change in the profile of tourism in Madeira. Previously, German and English visitors predominated in an older age group; today we see more and more people with an adventurous spirit, which was not so common. The cable car follows this evolution by introducing a product that we hope will become iconic in Madeira.”

Tickets for the ‘Glass Floor Experience’ will cost between €26 (one way) and €32 (round trip). Tickets for the regular cabins will cost €16 (one way) and €22 (round trip).

From Diário Notícias

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