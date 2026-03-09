Good ideas – always left to rot

Funchals dog park rotting away after 6 months, and 47,000 euros being spent.

Thanks to one of my readers for sending this in.

Today I visited the “new” 6 month old dog park in Lido. ( I have visited there many times since the beginning but now is time to report it)

There was signage before that explained that this dog park was coming and the cost would be €47.000.

After only six months of operation, the facility is in a state of significant disrepair. This applies to both the small dog area and the larger dog area, which is separated by a fence. Please find attached photographic evidence to illustrate these conditions.

The current fencing at the dog park presents several security concerns, video below, as dogs are able to egress under the fence, accessing both the promenade and the designated small and large dog areas. This raises questions regarding the overall safety of the facility.

Furthermore, on a recent Saturday, an observation was made regarding waste management practices. A staff member was seen emptying a full refuse bin but did not replenish the supply of dog waste bags. Consequently, there is now accumulated dog waste within the park. While I personally ensure I have waste bags, it is foreseeable that other park users may occasionally be without them.

Additionally, the entry locks have been in a state of disrepair and poor design for several weeks.

Given the significant investment in this facility, its current state of maintenance is concerning. This is particularly relevant considering its prominent location in front of numerous hotels and an area frequented by thousands of tourists. We should consider whether this reflects the desired image for our island.

Send complaints to cmf@cm-funchal.pt

