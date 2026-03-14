Is this weather ever going to improve?

It appears that the situation is not improving; we experience a brief period of favorable weather, leading us to anticipate the arrival of spring or even summer, only to be met with another downturn.

This below is from the Facebook page Grupo MeteoMira and sonething to keep an eye on for next week.

DEPRESSION 17 MARCH 2026

Good afternoon! Today I’m going to talk directly about the effects of the depressive system that might be fixed between the Azores and Madeira.

First of all, the position and intensity of the same is not yet closed and this will make all the difference in wind intensity and even in the position of instability lines.

Starting with the image on the top, left side, of the rainfall accumulated in Portugal Continental:

These types of depressions, in the case of Continental PT, usually have a very own and characteristic effect. Notice the red rain line and same color arrows… they represent the evolution of instability lines from south to center, mostly between the Algarve and the Western Region, which can lead to locally heavy rainfall and the risk of rapid flooding in urban environments (the Olhão tunnel, AML and some places in the West are typical examples of these situations). It is fundamentally this and obviously, depending also on the energy available from depression, the localized formation of some wind or tornado phenomenon, so characteristic of systems of subtropical characteristics.

After the images from the top right side (strong wind Azores, on the 18th) and the bottom left side (strong wind Madeira, on the 20th)… the position and intensity will be decisive for the intensity of the wind and speculate at this time if gusts of 120, 130, 140 will be… that’s right, speculate. The only apparent certainty is that the wind will be strong to very strong, especially in Gr. Oriental dos Açores and Madeira.

The image on the bottom right side shows the accumulated rainfall, much more significant in Madeira, with a west/southwest flow than in the Azores (north/northeast), as usual, with thunderstorms also very likely in Madeira.

This is just a current reading of a situation that can and should be followed carefully mainly by the Azores and Madeira and which in PT Continental does not have any parallelism with Kristin.

Just to mention that Samuel might be the name nominated by IPMA.

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