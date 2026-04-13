easyJet reinforces its commitment to Madeira with growth in routes and capacity

EasyJet reaffirmed this afternoon in Funchal the strategic importance of Madeira to its operations, highlighting the sustained growth of its activity in the archipelago and its commitment to strengthening air connections.

At the press conference, held in the Quinta Magnólia auditorium, the company’s general manager in Portugal, José Lopes, highlighted that the presence in the Region has been “a very positive experience,” reinforcing that the carrier intends to consolidate its position as the main airline operating in Madeira.

José Lopes pointed out that easyJet is currently one of the largest airlines in Europe, with more than 350 aircraft, over 1200 routes and connections to more than 160 airports in 37 countries, transporting more than 100 million passengers per year. Nationally, the company aims to consolidate its position as leader in Madeira and second largest airline in Lisbon, Porto and Faro, with approximately 10.5 million annual passengers and 850 employees in Portugal.

With regard to Madeira, the company has been operating to and from the region for 19 years and plans to reach a total of 15 routes connecting six countries to the island by 2026. For this summer, a new connection between Funchal and Nice has already been announced, integrated into a set of 11 new routes by the carrier.

According to the official, the total capacity offered in Madeira should reach approximately 1.5 million seats, a 6% increase compared to 2025, while the number of flights should be around eight thousand, a 9% increase compared to the previous year. Since the start of operations in 2007, the company’s capacity in the Region has grown 6.5 times.

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