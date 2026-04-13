The Almirante Reis Outdoor Gymnasium is under construction until May 1st.

The outdoor gym located in the Almirante Reis area will be closed to the public for a few days due to renovation works carried out by the Funchal City Council. The closure is from today until May 1st.

According to a press release, the aim of this redevelopment is to create a space that is “more modern, safe and even more inviting for outdoor physical activity, with better conditions for users”.

According to the work schedule, from April 13th to 17th the current equipment will be removed, from the 20th to the 24th new equipment will be installed, followed by the laying of a stretch floor.

This municipal infrastructure is free to access and also allows accessibility for citizens with reduced mobility.

From Diário Notícias

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